The San Francisco 49ers came into the 2024 season with high expectations as the team looks to win the championship following their overtime Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. However, the 49ers took a big hit when star running back Christian McCaffrey was forced to sit out the season opener against the New York Jets with Achilles tendinitis. McCaffrey was moved to the injured reserve prior to the team’s Week 2 game.

While the eight-year veteran is eligible to return when the 49ers play the Seattle Seahawks in Week 6, the team will not activate McCaffrey for that game, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter. At the moment, there is no set date for McCaffrey’s return as he could be back as soon as Week 7 or San Francisco could choose to hold him out through the team’s Week 9 bye, per Schefter.

McCaffrey had been dealing with a calf strain in the preseason. It appeared as though he’d be ready to play in the season opener but he was a late scratch after feeling tightness in his Achilles. After being placed on the IR, McCaffrey traveled to Germany seeking an expert opinion on his injury. As it turned out, he was dealing with bilateral Achilles tendinitis.

The 49ers don’t know when Christian McCaffrey will return to action

San Francisco’s general manager John Lynch provided an update on McCaffrey’s injury after the trip to Germany, saying the plan was always to ease him back in. If that is indeed the case, it’s quite possible the reigning Offensive Player of the Year won’t return to action until Week 10, after the 49ers’ bye.

San Francisco landed McCaffrey in a trade with the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2022 season. Since donning the red and gold, the 28-year-old RB has been one of the best offensive players in football. He’s led the 49ers to a 22-5 regular season record since joining the team and helped San Francisco win the Conference Championship game last year.

Without McCaffrey on the field this season, the 49ers are 2-2 – a game behind the first-place Seahawks in the NFC West. Backup RB Jordan Mason, however, has filled in admirably for McCaffrey since Week 1. He has 91 carries for 447 yards and three touchdowns through four games this season. Mason has also added six receptions for 57 yards through the air.

The 49ers will take on the 1-3 Arizona Cardinals in San Francisco in Week 5. After missing the Week 3 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, Deebo Samuel and George Kittle returned for the 49ers game against the New England Patriots in Week 4. The team hopes its offense can hold up until McCaffrey is ready for his long-awaited season debut.