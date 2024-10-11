The San Francisco 49ers entered Thursday night's Seattle Seahawks matchup in need of momentum. The 49ers came off a tough 24-23 loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 5. SF pulled through and beat the Seahawks 36-24, which was partially thanks to the efforts of George Kittle and Kyle Jusczcyk. The two offensive veterans had an exciting celebration with their wives after a late-game touchdown.

The 49ers led the Seahawks 23-17 with less than six minutes to go in the fourth quarter. San Francisco found themselves in a third-and-four situation in the red zone. Brock Purdy took the snap and fired a pass through the middle to George Kittle, who caught the ball for a touchdown to increase SF's lead.

A few moments later, Kittle rallied with Kyle Jusczcyk, and the two ran toward seating not far from the end zone, where their wives, Claire Kittle and Kristin Jusczcyk were sitting. The two players jumped onto the barriers and hugged their respective wives after the play:

The energy displayed during the interaction captured how happy the 49ers were to get the win on Thursday night. The Seahawks entered the matchup on a two-game losing streak, but before that, they started the season 3-0. San Francisco knew they had to take care of business, given their lengthy injury report.

Thankfully, George Kittle was one of the players who was able to suit up for the matchup. Kittle has been nursing a rib injury but was able to practice in the week leading up to Thursday's contest. He finished the game with 58 yards and two TDs on five receptions.

Meanwhile, Kyle Jusczcyk amassed 10 receiving yards on three receptions and six rushing yards on one carry.

The 49ers got back to the .500 mark on Thursday, improving to 3-3. Their next matchup will be against the Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. 20.