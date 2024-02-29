The San Francisco 49ers had a lead in overtime of Super Bowl 58, but they fell short against the Kansas City Chiefs. Could that narrow defeat be the inspiration for a quarterback change on the most explosive offensive team in the NFC? It seems quite possible, as the odds on top free agent Kirk Cousins signing with the Niners have shifted dramatically.
The 49ers have gone from +15000 to +1800 to be Kirk Cousins' next team at @DKSportsbook 🧐 pic.twitter.com/4RkIT5TWBa
— Covers (@Covers) February 29, 2024
The Minnesota Vikings quarterback is going to be a free agent March 13, when the NFL's new league year begins. Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O'Connell have both expressed a desire to keep Cousins in a Minnesota uniform next year, but those wishes have not resulted in a new contract yet.
A number of teams have been mentioned to be interested in Cousins' services, including the Atlanta Falcons and Pittsburgh Steelers. It appears to be time to throw the 49ers into the mix. According to Covers.com, the odds on the 49ers signing Cousins have shifted in a huge manner. He had been +15000 to sign with the Niners and now that number is +1800.
Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan has been quite respectful of Cousins' abilities through the years, but the Niners have gotten productive quarterback play from Brock Purdy each of the past two seasons. Cousins is considered an accurate passer and a solid decision maker, but he has had his struggles beating elite teams throughout his 12-year career.
Kirk Cousins is also coming off a torn Achilles that caused him to miss more than half the 2023 season. He appears to be on track to start the season without an issue, but the veteran quarterback will be 36 years old at the start of next season.