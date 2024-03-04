The San Francisco 49ers came up just short in Super Bowl 58, and after the big game, Kyle Shanahan made the surprising decision to fire defensive coordinator Steve Wilks. Nick Sorenson has since been hired to fill the position, but the 49ers still have some spots on their staff to fill out, which led to them turning to one of their longtime opponents on the Seattle Seahawks.
While the Niners are running the NFC West currently, there was a time when the “Legion of Boom” dominated the division. One of the players who was a part of that success was K.J. Wright, and it turns out that Kyle Shanahan has hired him to join his defensive coaching staff in an effort to get San Fran over the hump in 2024.
Former #Seahawks LB KJ Wright announced that he has accepted an assistant linebacker coach position with the #49ers. pic.twitter.com/pYSnXz5jur
— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 4, 2024
Wright wasn't the biggest name in the Seahawks legendary defense, but he was an instrumental part of their success. Wright racked up over 100 tackles five times in his career, while also helping Seattle win Super Bowl 48 over the Denver Broncos. His best campaign came in 2016, when he earned the lone Pro Bowl selection of his career.
Now, Wright will work on helping a talented 49ers defense reach new heights in his new role on their coaching staff. Given how he played as a linebacker his entire career, it's safe to expect him to be helping out at that position in some capacity. San Francisco wanted some changes on defense this offseason, and it will be worth keeping an eye on Wright to see how he fares in his first NFL coaching gig.