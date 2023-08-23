The San Francisco 49ers finally have a substitute quarterback for Brock Purdy. It was not an easy decision. But, Kyle Shanahan opted to choose Sam Darnold over Trey Lance in their QB2 battle. The NFL coach said that, regardless of the outcome, they would prefer if they had three options to lead their offense. Both players were good but the match against the Las Vegas Raiders sealed the deal in favor of Darnold.

The remaining question after Sam Darnold was proclaimed as the 49ers' new QB2 was about Trey Lance. Specifically, if Kyle Shanahan was going to keep his promise. The other option of letting Lance go to explore greener pastures in the next NFL season was also on the table. Shanahan finally addressed their plans regarding the third quarterback on the San Francisco roster, via 104.5 KNBR.

“I mean this isn’t a thing where we’re giving up on Trey. This is more of how Brock [Purdy] played in his seven games and that was decided before the season started, and how Sam’s looked,” the Niners coach said about his decision-making calculus throughout the past weeks. Shanahan also disclosed what made the staff sway toward Darnold's favor, “They’ve both looked good but we have to make a decision here. You only get so many reps at it. We started about 10 days ago. Sam really separated himself. We got to keep it real in that way.”

The 49ers coach posits that Lance has the ball in his hands when it comes to his future. But, he has stated his preference, “I feel fortunate to have both of them here. I really hope when it’s said and done that all three of these guys are here. You never know when that’s going to come up.”