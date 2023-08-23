Kyle Shanahan has officially declared the three-horse race for their primary quarterback over. Brock Purdy is set to take over as the San Francisco 49ers' engine in the offense. But, this still begs the question of who serves as his backup. The Niners have elected to pursue a fairly smart strategy as they are having a hard time deciding between Sam Darnold and Trey Lance.

The 49ers still have no idea which between Trey Lance and Sam Darnold will take over once Brock Purdy gets tired. The indecision that Coach Kyle Shanahan had brought him to make a bold conclusion. He is likely going to keep a spot reserved for a third quarterback amid the tight battle. He unveiled the reasoning behind this strategy in his latest statement, via Josh Dubow of AP News.

“You keep three when you have three. It’s hard with the 53-man roster. You’d like to keep two so you can get another position somewhere,” he said about keeping both Lance and Darnold. He also added why this move has to be done, “For what happened to us the one time out of 10,000 games or whatever it is, I don’t think people are going to change their rosters because of that. But, if you do have a third one that you don’t want to lose. Then, that’s what you have to do.”

San Francisco is not a stranger to this situation. They once had to pull a third quarterback during the NFC title game and carry on with their schematics.