The San Francisco 49ers came to terms on a massive five-year, $170 million extension with Nick Bosa that makes him the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL, and ends his holdout from the team. With the 49ers' Week 1 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers coming up on Sunday, Kyle Shanahan had a funny response to being asked whether or not Nick Bosa will play.

“He'd have to have a beer belly and be out of shape,” Kyle Shanahan said, via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area.

Clearly, Bosa will be playing on Sunday against the Steelers, unless he comes in seriously out of shape, which is doubtful.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said that they have been preparing as if Bosa would be playing on Sunday, and it turns out that was the right thing to do. It did not come down to the wire, but there was some skepticism that an extension for Bosa would not get done and he would not be able to play in Week 1.

It will be interesting to see Bosa's impact on Sunday, and if there is any rust that he has to knock off. Mike Tomlin would say no. He said that TJ Watt showed up last minute with an extension and was the same player.

Regardless, the 49ers have their defensive player of the year back, and they are now ready to start the 2023 season. They are expected to be Super Bowl contenders again, and will look to get over the hump for the first time with Kyle Shanahan.