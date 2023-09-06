Nick Bosa just signed a historic $170 million contract extension to stay with the San Francisco 49ers for the next five years. Bosa now becomes the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL, and his $122.5 million guaranteed is, by far, the highest guarantee for a player on his side of the ball in history. Here are the Nick Bosa contract extension grades for both the player and his team.

Nick Bosa: A+

There is no other Nick Bosa contract extension grade to give the player that is lower than an A+. Nothing about this deal is bad for Bosa, who won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award last season and is now the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history.

Bosa’s $34 million per season deal puts him 15th overall in the NFL at the time of signing, only behind the 14 highest-paid quarterbacks. It surpasses the former largest deal for a defensive player — $31.6 million per season for Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald — by over $2 million a year.

When it comes to guarantees, Bosa also cleaned up there, too, and maybe more importantly, got bragging rights at the family dinner table. Before Nick Bosa’s $122.5 million guarantee, the highest guarantee of all time for a defensive player was his brother Joey Bosa’s $102 million guaranteed.

Finally, Nick will reportedly set one more record when the ink dries on his new deal. His signing bonus of $50 million is also the most ever for a non-quarterback.

Overall, this deal is an absolute home run for Bosa, whose 34 sacks in the last two seasons earned him this type of payday.

49ers: A

The Nick Bosa contract extension grade for the 49ers is also a high one. The team is out at least $122.5 million over the next five seasons, but they had no other choice but to do this deal. And as a result of his move, the 49ers have one of the best pass-rushers in the league locked up for the next half-decade.

This was the time to warp Bosa up long-term, too. The 49ers currently have the most valuable commodity in pro football, a quarterback on a rookie deal. Brock Pursy was the last player drafted in 2022, and as such, the young signal-caller will make less than a million dollars in the next two seasons and just $1.1 million after that. Now, if Purdy turns into a franchise QB, the 49ers will have to pony up before that but for now, they have that flexibility.

This move is in the Kansas City Chiefs model of only playing elite players, which seems like a winning formula right now. Bosa joins left tackle Trent Williams, defensive tackle Arik Armstead, and tight end George Kittle as the only 49ers players with double-digit-million-dollar cap hits this season.

Down the line, this may cause problems for players like wide receiver Deebo Samuel, linebacker Fred Warner, and running back Christian McCaffrey (whose cap hit is only as low as it is thanks to a restructuring). But for now, this was a right play by the 49ers.

The true grade on this deal for the 49ers will come down the line when we see how healthy Bosa stays, how many sacks he puts up, and how many games the team wins. For now, though, this was a smart deal and one that the organization should feel good about.