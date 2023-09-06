It didn't take long for Nick Bosa to publicly react to his new $170 million contract extension with the San Francisco 49ers. Soon after it was reported that Nick Bosa received a historic five-year contract that included $122.5 million guaranteed, the 49ers defensive end made an Instagram post announcing the end of his holdout. The news comes four days before the 49ers are scheduled to start the 2023 NFL season.

Maybe Bosa's contract negotiations took longer than he imagined, but the 25-year-old is likely thrilled with the end result. An average annual salary of $34 million makes Bosa the highest-paid defensive player in the history of the NFL. The 49ers' star shattered Aaron Donald's $31.7 million AAV and received the most guaranteed money for a defensive player.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Bosa (@nbsmallerbear)

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

Several 49ers players commented on Bosa's Instagram post. George Kittle, Trent Williams and Deebo Samuel all made it clear how excited they are to have San Francisco's best defensive player back in the fold.

Even though he hasn't been practicing with the team, Bosa could potentially play in the 49ers' Week 1 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. San Francisco starts the season on the road against a Pittsburgh team that has received a ton of positive buzz for the 2023 campaign.

The 49ers selected Bosa with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Since recording nine sacks as a rookie and missing most of 2020 due to injury, Bosa has arguably been the league's top defensive end. Bosa had 15.5 sacks in 2021. He posted 18.5 sacks en route to being named the 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year.