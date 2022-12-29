By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

The San Francisco 49ers are rolling with Brock Purdy at quarterback right now. The rookie signal-caller looks poised to run the offense through the postseason with Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance still on the sidelines.

The good news is Jimmy G has taken a step forward in his recovery as Garoppolo has finally gotten the cast protecting his left foot. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was quick to temper expectations on any miraculous comebacks, per Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk:

“Jimmy Garoppolo had had the cast removed from his fractured foot, but he remains out of practice.

“‘Nothing’s changed with that,’ Kyle Shanahan said of Garoppolo’s status Wednesday. ‘He just got the hard cast off, so he’s not able to move around and do stuff yet, so they’re still in the training room processes, not out on the field or anything, so not much has changed.'”

Garoppolo’s injury timeline was always going to cut it close with the postseason. But given the need for a proper return to in-game conditioning as well as a need for caution to ensure he doesn’t aggravate the injury ahead of what’s going to be a pivotal offseason for the 31-year-old, the wishful thinking was hardly realistic.

Still, it’s a win that the recovery is going smoothly for Jimmy Garoppolo the person just as much as for Jimmy Garoppolo the player. Here’s to hoping that whether or not he manages to suit up for the 49ers, he manages to get back to 100 percent – and maybe be healthy enough to storm the field once Brock Purdy leads the 49ers to a Super Bowl victory.