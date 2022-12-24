By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The San Francisco 49ers are one of the best teams in the league with a 10-4 record, despite third-string quarterback Brock Purdy running the show after injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. Recent reports indicate the team is hoping Jimmy G could potentially return for the playoffs, but according to ex-Niners HC Steve Mariucci, Kyle Shanahan should stick with Purdy, who is flourishing.

Via TMZ Sports:

“If Brock Purdy keeps playing like he’s playing right now — which is unbelievable — I don’t know that you change that,” said Mariucci, who was the Niners’ head coach from 1997-2002.

“If he’s got the hot hand going in, I’d probably be more inclined just to stay with the hot hand.”

Garoppolo was initially ruled out for the rest of the year. But, he’s progressing well with rehab. You can’t blame the 49ers for wanting back their QB who almost took them to the Super Bowl last season, but you also can’t ignore what Purdy is doing.

Deemed “Mr. Irrelevant” after being the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Purdy has stepped into the QB1 role and looked phenomenal. While he does have tons of weapons around him from George Kittle to Deebo Samuel, Purdy has completed 66.7% of his passes for 678 yards, six touchdowns, and just two interceptions. His confidence for a rookie who was overlooked is incredible.

The 49ers have won seven in a row and in three games since he took over as the starter, the 22-year-old has thrown for over 200 yards on two occasions. It’s difficult to make a change when something is working. If Garoppolo does get healthy in time for the playoffs, Shanahan will have to make a decision.