The San Francisco 49ers have dealt with numerous injury woes through the first half of the 2024 NFL season. The most notable player on the 49ers' injury list is star running back Christian McCaffrey. McCaffrey has missed San Francisco's start to the season nursing an Achilles ailment. Thankfully, head coach Kyle Shanahan provided an encouraging update on his status ahead of Week 10.

McCaffrey was limited in practice on Wednesday, but [Kyle] Shanahan said he has “no pain,” Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. McCaffrey's status is a great sign for the 49ers as they continue to ramp up for their next matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Hopefully, his recovery will continue to go well with no setbacks.

In 2023, Christian McCaffrey was arguably the best running back in the NFL. He rushed for a career-high and league-leading 1.459 yards along with 14 touchdowns on 272 carries. He helped lead the 49ers through a long regular season and tough playoff matchups to reach Super Bowl 58. As a result, he won the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year award.

Shortly after San Francisco ended Week 9, reports indicated that McCaffrey was set to return to practice, and his teammates were ecstatic to see him back. Offensive tackle Trent Williams gave the perfect reaction to McCaffrey's return.

“Such an amazing feeling to see that ‘2-3′ out there doing his extensive warmup,” Williams told reporters after practice on Tuesday. “A million high knees he does before practice, it was great seeing him… Really, you could probably put him in any offense, it's going to make it better. Obviously, our offense is kind of tailor-made to him and some of his strengths, so it's definitely going to be a tremendous lift for us.”

Hopefully, McCaffrey can provide the 49ers a much-needed spark as they attempt to turn their season around. San Francisco will enter their Week 10 matchup with the Bucs with a 4-4 record.