By Charles Taylor · 2 min read

The San Francisco 49ers have concluded their regular season with a 38-13 victory over the Arizona Cardinals. Head coach Kyle Shanahan has a lot to smile about after this performance.

In fact, Shanahan has probably been smiling for the last two months. After seeing his team win their last 10 games and clinching the NFC West in the process, why wouldn’t he be in a good mood?

After beating the Cardinals, Kyle Shanahan was asked how he felt about earning the No. 2 seed in the NFC heading into the playoffs. His reaction was one you would expect from a coach who understands what the team has been through, and the work that’s ahead on the road to a potential Super Bowl berth, according to Cam Imman of the San Jose Mercury News.

“I feel real good. I felt real good when we won the division about a month ago and I feel better about them now,” said Shanahan, per Imman via tweet.

After losing to the Kansas City Chiefs Oct. 23rd, the 49ers didn’t lose another game during the regular season. A stingy defense, combined with the emergence of quarterback Brock Purdy (a.k.a Mr. Irrelevant), has San Francisco among the favorites to win the Super Bowl in February.

As for Shanahan, there is talk about him being a candidate for Coach of the Year. Every team goes through injuries. Not every team endures the loss their starting QB (Trey Lance) and the backup (Jimmy Garoppolo) and keeps the team rolling with the absolute final pick of the NFL Draft last April.

So yes, Shanahan should feel real good, but only until it’s time to prep for the playoffs. The 49ers will meet either the Green Bay Packers or Seattle Seahawks on Wild Card Weekend.