By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

San Francisco 49ers edge Nick Bosa rusher has looked like a superstar all season long. His head coach Kyle Shanahan has now stated that Bosa should take home the MVP award.

Earlier in the week, Shanahan voiced his support for Nick Bosa. He stated that Bosa was deserving of taking home the defensive player of the year award. Now, just days later, he has doubled down, saying he should win the MVP.

Shanahan spoke about Nick Bosa on Friday while meeting with reporters. During the conversation, he was asked if there was a case for Bosa to win MVP. He didn’t hold back with support for his star edge rusher.

“It’s always tough with quarterbacks because of how big of a deal quarterbacks are to their teams and in the league and how great some of them are, so they do usually get it,” Shanahan stated.

He then added, “The other position that’s so impactful are pass rushers, so you think of someone like Lawrence Taylor, that makes sense for someone like that to win it. I think it would make sense for someone like Aaron Donald in some of the years that he’s had and you look at Nick, who I think is right in that league right there of those two people that I just mentioned and I think he’s having that type of year, so it depends how the votes go.” stated Shanahan.

Nick Bosa has been the driving force of the 49ers defense this season. He has recorded 48 total tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 42 quarterback hits, and a league-leading 17.5 total sacks.

The 49ers defense has been the best in the NFL this season. Much of this is due to what Nick Bosa has accomplished on the field. When looking at players who are deserving of MVP, his name belongs near the top of the list.