Kyle Shanahan gets brutally honest on 49ers preseason finale loss vs. Texans

Preseason losses don’t matter. The games don’t count and some of the best teams in the league falter in preseason affairs. Nevertheless, quality of play is something coaches keep their eye on. And according to San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, the Niners did not play their best brand of football in their 17-0 preseason finale defeat against the Houston Texans, per Yahoo Sports.

“It was pretty rough,” Shanahan said. “We didn’t play clean at all.”

Kyle Shanahan likely doesn’t mind the preseason defeat. But the 49ers’ all-around underwhelming performance stood out. And if we are being honest, losing 17-0 is a crushing defeat regardless of the game’s importantance.

The 49ers quarterbacks performed fairly well. Trey Lance went 7-11 with 49 yards. He looked sharp in his final preseason game. Brock Purdy and Nate Sudfeld went 18-30. However, both Purdy and Sudfeld served up interceptions in the defeat.

San Francisco was unable to get any kind of momentum going in the rushing attack. They ran for a total of just 51 yards in the game. Defensively, it wasn’t a bad effort. But the offense was unable to put any points on the board which placed pressure on the 49ers defense.

Although this obviously was not how the 49ers wanted to end the preseason, this is still a talented team with high aspirations for the 2022 campaign. Kyle Shanahan will aim to have the team clean some areas of their game up ahead of the regular season. And as long as they fix a few mistakes and tighten things up, the 49ers should be in line for a fine season.