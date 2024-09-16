Brock Purdy put the praise on Vikings’ defensive coordinator Brian Flores, and the San Francisco 49ers still don’t have a timetable to get back a key offensive piece. Also, ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky said 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan got ‘outcoached' by Kevin O'Connell, according to NFL on ESPN.

“I think Kyle [Shanahan] was outcoached yesterday. @danorlovsky7 said you can make the case that “the Vikings are as well coached as anybody in the NFL”

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan didn’t have answers

Orlovsky admitted it’s a tough take against Shanahan, given his status as one of the league’s best head coaches.

“How many times in your guy’s lives do you think Kyle Shanahan has been outcoached?” Orlovsky said. “I think he was outcoached by both Flores and Kevin O’Connell. I think Kevin O’Connell has absolutely gotten himself into the conversation for as good of a bread-crumb layer as there is in the NFL. (He gets) into this formation, and (gets) into this look. And (he) want to see what you do with it defensively. Because I have that second or third or fourth option to go off of it.”

Orlovsky said both of Sam Darnold’s touchdown passes for the Vikings came on plays the Vikings ran before.

“You can make the case the Vikings are as offensively and defensively well-coached as anybody in the NFL,” Orlovsky said.

The Vikings shocked the Super Bowl-contending 49ers in a 23-17 victory. Part of the problem for the 49ers came in key-situations, where the 49ers didn’t make plays. They were 1 of 3 on fourth-down attempts. Shanahan said the choices made sense, according to nbcsportsbayarea.com.

What did Kyle Shanahan say about fourth-down calls?

“I didn't mind the decision in those situations,” Shanahan said. “Where we were at on the field. When you're just right outside of field-goal range, the down and distance, and I didn't mind going for it inside the (2-yard line), knowing that we'll pin them back. They made a hell of a play to get out of there. (I) didn't like the results, obviously.”

Shanahan said overall the day didn’t go as planned.

“It’s disappointing,” Shanahan said. “We had our opportunities. We can play a lot better than that. But tip my hat off to (the Vikings).”

As for O’Connell, he directed praise to Darnold, according to a post on X by Will Ragatz.

“Playing against his former team, just the amount of work that goes into that position on your quarterback journey,” O’Connell said. “When everybody decides that you cannot play. We always believed in him. it felt awesome to watch him go do that today. I’m really proud of Sam Darnold.”