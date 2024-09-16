The Minnesota Vikings started the season 2-0 for the first time since 2016 after a 23-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon. One of the main reasons was defensive coordinator Brian Flores' unit. They were a menace all afternoon, forced two turnovers, and got a goal-line stand that turned into a 97-yard Justin Jefferson deep ball Vikings touchdown pass from former 49ers quarterback Sam Darnold. After that, the game is a time for both sides to congratulate and exchange pleasantries; it's standard practice to see both sides saying nice things about the other. However, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy talked to Flores after the game and had some complimentary words for him.

“Your scheme is crazy,” said Purdy to Flores.

Those words hold some weight from Purdy. He has played Flores twice in the last two seasons and had trouble in both games. Not just trouble, but Purdy is 0-2 against the Vikings. He is undefeated against the rest of the NFC. However, Purdy and the 49ers had no answers for Minnesota's blitzes and simulated pressure. The Vikings held the 49ers to just 2-10 on third down and 1-3 on fourth down, creating two takeaways, an opportunity for at least one more, and a blocked punt that was effectively a turnover. They also sacked Purdy six times – a career-high.

The 49ers were unable to stop the Vikings' defense

Flores generally got the better of San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers offense schematically, making it more difficult for Purdy and the 49ers to run their offense effectively in critical situations, holding them to 17 points. Depending on down and distance, there is no telling what the Vikings' defense will throw at an opposing offense, making scheming against it difficult. That uncertainty kept Purdy and the 49ers from finding a rhythm, leading to the Vikings' win.

“The gameplan was simple, believe it or not,” Minnesota safety Cam Bynum said. “We didn’t send a lot of pressure, we didn’t do a lot of stuff we normally do. It was really just a mindset. We know their resume. They have a big, physical team trying to run the ball and muscle their way through people. Our mindset was that we need to bring it to them.”

The 49ers have not won in Minnesota since 1992, which includes eight consecutive losses. Flores and the Vikings' defense didn't let that streak end. Minnesota outfoxed San Francisco's lethal offense and is now 2-0. The 49ers are left with more questions than answers as they head to Los Angeles to play the Rams next.