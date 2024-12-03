The San Francisco 49ers dropped their third straight game, getting blown out by the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night in Week 13. Despite starting quarterback Brock Purdy's return from injury, the 49ers’ offense managed just 10 points for the second game in a row. San Francisco fell to 5-7 with the loss and two games behind the first-place Seattle Seahawks in the NFC West.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan acknowledged the bleak outlook for the 49ers in 2024. After capturing the NFC last season and reaching the Super Bowl, San Francisco has taken a big step back this year.

“We're not as good of a team as those past teams. So that's kind of how I look at it. We're not the same team at all… I’m not going to say this team is the same as last year’s team and we’re just not fighting as hard… We’ve been trying to find our way since the beginning. Haven’t quite found that yet. Still a lot of season left and we expect to play better. But I'm not going to say that our team doesn't have fight,” Shanahan told reporters, via KNBR on X.

The disheartening loss to the Bills cost the 49ers more than just ground in the division. Reigning Offensive Player of the Year Christian McCaffrey was forced from the game with a knee injury in the second quarter. The superstar running back went down with a non-contact injury that could potentially end his season.

It’s been a frustrating, injury-filled season for Kyle Shanahan’s 49ers

While McCaffrey was predictably placed on injured reserve following the Week 13 contest, he’s not the only 49ers running back to land on the IR after Sunday night’s defeat. Backup RB Jordan Mason is also heading to the injured reserve with a high-ankle sprain.

Mason filled in well for McCaffrey while the All-Pro missed the first nine weeks of the season with an Achilles injury. The team will now turn to rookie rusher Isaac Guerendo as the lead back. Guerendo has looked good in limited opportunities during his first year as a pro. He had four carries for 19 yards against the Bills on Sunday, scoring the 49ers’ only touchdown in the 35-10 rout.

Tight end George Kittle is embracing a next-man-up mentality amid the team’s brutal injury luck. San Francisco took on the Bills without defensive end Nick Bosa and left tackle Trent Williams, both of whom were unable to play through ailments Sunday.

Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen was way too much for a compromised 49ers team to overcome as he made history with a four-touchdown performance. Allen became the first QB to record a passing touchdown, a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown in a game.

The 49ers take on the Chicago Bears at home in Week 14. Despite falling to last place in the division, San Francisco still has a chance to reach the playoffs as all four NFC West teams are only separated by two games.