There is no such thing as a sure thing in the NFL, which is why the chances of Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks upsetting the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wild-Card Round this coming Saturday can’t be totally ignored.

Even 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is wary of that game, in part because both the Niners and the Seahawks could end up battling not just each other but also the elements (via Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk).

“I always think bad weather slows the game down and equalizes stuff, but when it’s one game, three and a half hours in the playoffs, I look at all games as equal,” Shanahan told reporters. “I know we’re favored, I know what people say, but this is the NFL and this is the playoffs and last time we played them, it came down to last possession, I expect it to be the same.”

On paper, the 49ers look as though they should overpower Seattle. They have all the momentum in their favor, they’re playing in front of their home fans in Santa Clara, and have already defeated Seattle twice already in the 2022 NFL regular season.

All signs point that Brock Purdy and the 49ers will take care of business just fine in the first round of the NFL playoffs. The 49ers blew out Seattle at home back in Week 2, 27-7, and took their NFC West division rivals down again in Week 15 on the road, with Purdy passing for 217 yards and two touchdowns on 17 of 26 completions.