Heading into the San Francisco 49ers Wild Card matchup with the Seattle Seahawks, Brock Purdy will match up against Geno Smith in an unlikely event. In this game, all eyes will be on the two NFC West foes. Ahead of this 49ers-Seahawks playoff game, we will be giving our 49ers Wild Card predictions.

The 49ers have looked like the hottest team in the NFL down the stretch. Even with three different starting quarterbacks on the season with Purdy, Trey Lance, and Jimmy Garoppolo, this team has not slowed down. They have won their last 10 games, with their last loss coming against the Kansas City Chiefs back in October. With their success on the field, they finished the regular season with a 13-4 record and atop the NFC West.

Now heading into the postseason, the 49ers may very well be the NFL’s most well-rounded team. With an elite defense and an offense that has consistently put points on the board, they may be impossible to stop. But they will be taking on a Geno Smith-led Seahawks team that has defied expectations all season.

Following the offseason trade of Russell Wilson, the Seahawks were expected to struggle this season. Instead, this team defied expectations on a weekly basis. Ultimately, they finished the season with a 9-8 record while finding second in the NFC West.

On paper, it appears that this should be an easy win for the 49ers. But the Seahawks have been relentless all season. Once again, the 49ers will have to deliver a strong performance. But based on what they have done all season, this should be an easy task.

Here are three bold 49ers predictions for the Wild Card round.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial)*



The 49ers defense limits Kenneth Walker to less than 100 rushing yards

Throughout his rookie season, Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker has looked like a star. After stepping into the starting role, Walker has stuffed the stat sheet. On 228 total carries, he has recorded 1,050 receiving yards and nine rushing touchdowns. Through the air, he has added 27 receptions for 165 receiving yards.

After going through a slow stretch later in the season, Walker has been on fire over the past three games. Through his last three games, he has recorded 354 rushing yards on 78 total carries.

Walker has been solid in recent weeks, with his last poor outing coming against the 49ers. When they faced off in Week 15, he delivered one of his worst performances of the season. On 12 carries, he recorded just 47 rushing yards, with 15 of them coming on one carry.

The 49ers defense has been elite against the run this season. When it matters the most, they could once be due for a big outing. In turn, Walker could be limited in a big way on the ground.

Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell both reach the end zone

The 49ers offense has gotten healthy at just the right time. Now heading into the playoffs, they will be in line for a big game.

On the ground, the 49ers will be sending out both Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell. Due to injury, the two have barely played together this season. But when they have, they have looked elite.

In Week 18, with both Mitchell and McCaffrey on the field, both running backs turned in big performances.

Mitchell, in his first game back from an MCL injury, picked up right where he left off. He carried the ball five times, recording 55 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Alongside Mitchell, McCaffrey also put up solid numbers. On the ground he carried the ball 10 times, recording 45 rushing yards. Through the air, he had three receptions for 34 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown.

Heading into this matchup, McCaffrey and Mitchell could give the Seahawks problems from start to finish. With the Seattle’s problems against the run, the 49ers are in line for a big game. Both running backs could very well find themselves in the end zone at least once.

Brock Purdy records 2+ touchdowns against the Seahawks

Since stepping in as the 49ers QB1, Brock Purdy has looked like the steal of the draft. The 49ers have won all nine games that he has appeared in, and he has put up big numbers.

Over his nine appearances, Purdy has thrown for 1,374 passing yards, 13 touchdowns, and just four interceptions. He has also added one rushing touchdown.

Purdy has found the end zone with ease this season. After recording zero touchdowns over his first three appearances, he has recorded at least two in his last six games.

When Purdy faced off against the Seahawks earlier in the season, he threw for 217 yards and two touchdowns. Now, with a healthy offense around him, he could once again put on a strong performance.