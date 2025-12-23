The San Francisco 49ers turned MNF into a season-shaping win, crushing the Indianapolis Colts 48–27 behind Brock Purdy, who threw a career-high five touchdowns and owned the night from the opening drive. The crowd roared. The stakes sharpened. With that statement, the NFL Playoffs picture shifted fast.

According to The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov, San Francisco will lock up the NFC’s No. 1 seed by winning its final two games. Both are at home. Week 17 vs. the Chicago Bears. Week 18 vs. the Seattle Seahawks. Both opponents are already playoff-bound.

The #49ers will be the NFC's No. 1 seed if they win their final two games. Both games will be at home. Week 17: vs. Bears

Two wins now stand between the 49ers and full control after MNF dominance against the Colts. Under the lights, at home, with momentum surging: who’s stopping them now?