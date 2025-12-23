Christian McCaffrey achieved a milestone he hasn't pulled off since 2023 during the San Francisco 49ers' matchup against the Indianapolis Colts on Monday night.

McCaffrey is going through the ninth season of his NFL career, his fourth with the 49ers. He's shined as one of the top running backs in the league but dealt with injuries that kept him on the sidelines throughout the 2024 campaign.

Fortunately for McCaffrey, 2025 provided better success for him. Going into Week 16, he racked up 259 rushes for 922 yards and nine touchdowns while making 86 catches for 820 yards and five touchdowns. He needed 78 more rushing yards to reach the milestone of 1,000, something he last did in 2023. That season saw him have 272 rushes for 1,459 yards and 14 touchdowns while making 67 receptions for 564 yards and seven touchdowns en route to winning Offensive Player of the Year honors.

Safe to say he pulled that off with ease. Throughout the matchup against the Colts, he put together 21 carries for 117 yards while recording six receptions for 29 yards and two touchdowns. He made his return to the 1,000 rushing yards club loud and clear.

How Christian McCaffrey, 49ers played against Colts

Christian McCaffrey and the 49ers took care of business on the road, blowing out the Colts 48-27 in Week 16.

San Francisco dominated Indianapolis throughout the course of the matchup. The offense was at its best, scoring 10 or more points throughout all four quarters as the Colts' defense had no answers.

Brock Purdy torched Indianapolis' secondary with his active passing. He completed 25 passes out of 34 attempts for 295 yards and five touchdowns and an interception.

George Kittle had a strong night in the receiving game, making seven catches for 115 yards and a touchdown. Jauan Jennings came next with five receptions for 71 yards and a touchdown, Kendrick Bourne had three catches for 27 yards, while Demarcus Robinson caught two passes for 23 yards and a touchdown.

San Francisco improved to an 11-4 record on the season, holding the third spot in the NFC West Division standings. They are above the Arizona Cardinals while trailing the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. In terms of the NFC standings, they sit at sixth place. They are above the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions while trailing the Rams and Carolina Panthers.

Rolling with five consecutive wins, the 49ers will look forward to their next matchup. They will be at home when they host the Chicago Bears on Dec. 28 at 8:20 p.m. ET.