Many fans have used the slogan “eh, they'll figure it out, eventually” to describe the San Francisco 49ers' 2024-25 season, but the time for reassurance has long past. The reigning NFC champions are in last place in their division and sit two games out of the final playoff slot. There is no safety net below, as injuries continue to pile up. To borrow a quote from fictional head coach Jimmy McGinty, the 49ers will need “miles and miles of heart” to save their season.

That essential quality can be difficult to spot in a blowout, but the team definitely exemplified it during Sunday's 38-13 victory versus the Chicago Bears. Although the competition was inferior, there was a noticeable difference in San Francisco's energy level.

Brock Purdy torched the secondary, going 20-of-25 for 325 yards and two touchdowns, and third-string running back Isaac Guerendo balanced out a fierce offensive attack with 128 total yards and two touchdowns before suffering an injury. The defense stepped up as well and pounced on rookie quarterback Caleb Williams (sacked seven times), displaying its past dominance.

Super Bowl 56 champion Leonard Floyd set the tone with two sacks and Evan Anderson recovered a fumble off Williams in the second half. The 49ers, as a collective, operated with an intensity and haste that had been lacking for much of the last month. It took a couple of motivational speeches to re-ignite their fire.

49ers players send a strong message before Bears game

Floyd was one of the players who stressed a sense of urgency ahead of the Week 14 home matchup. Why did the veteran defensive end feel compelled to address his teammates? The answer is quite clear, as he explains.

“Because I’ve got a lot of experience and I’ve been through situations where we had to win the rest of our games,” Floyd said, per Matt Barrows of The Athletic, after reaching 8.5 sacks on the season. “It can be done. It just takes a certain mindset to get it done. So that’s what I was preaching.”

Apparently, Purdy, star tight end George Kittle (six receptions for 151 yards against Chicago) and cornerback Deommodore Lenoir (allowed just 24 yards) were also all asked to say some words. They built on the theme of desperation that Floyd introduced. The playoffs, as far as the Niners are concerned, are already underway.

A straightforward win against the spiraling Bears does not dramatically change the perception of San Francisco on its own, but the squad's renewed focus should encourage fans. The 49ers (6-7) must stay hungry and locked-in for Thursday's pivotal showdown with the Los Angeles Rams (7-6), because a dip in ferocity could mean a painfully early offseason.