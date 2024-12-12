While the San Francisco 49ers have yet to prove themselves as playoff-worthy, they are showing toughness through injuries. And on Thursday Night Football against the Rams, linebacker Dre Greenlaw will make his 2024 season debut.

Dre Greenlaw saw his 2023 season end at the hands of an Achilles injury. He suffered the torn tendon when he planted to run onto the field early in the second quarter of Super Bowl LVIII. Greenlaw crumpled to the ground and hasn’t been on the playing field since.

But he gets to start afresh against the rival Rams as the 49ers try to kickstart a late-season playoff push after a very tough season to date. The team officially removed Greenlaw from the PUP list later before the game.

49ers linebacker Fred Warner said he’s excited to have help on the second level, according to 49erswebzone.com.

“It means everything,” Warner said. “I've been waiting for that moment for the entire season. To potentially have him out there again with me, it means everything.”

49ers LB Dre Greenlaw hoping to make impact

The 49ers’ 6-7 record has been constructed through a myriad of injuries. Not having Greenlaw made things quite challenging for the defense. The fifth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft comes off of two very productive seasons. He totaled 127 tackles in 2022 and flowed up with 120 last year.

Ben Roberts of the 49erswebzone.com called Greenlaw the George Kittle of the team's defense. That’s quite a compliment.

“Dre Greenlaw was graded as a backup leading up to his draft,” Roberts wrote. “His profile (suggested) he lacked the ideal size to compete at the NFL level and relied on arm tackles. Similarly, George Kittle was also graded as a backup who lacked ideal size and sometimes struggled to gain separation and block effectively in the run game.

“Size is often considered crucial in the NFL, which makes it a common point of discussion among scouts. However, there's a clear disconnect between their potential and the scouts' ability to recognize it. Fortunately, the 49ers' scouts and coaching staff (saw) their potential. When healthy, Dre Greenlaw is one of the best tacklers in the NFL, while George Kittle is a run-blocking powerhouse and an elite pass-catching tight end.”

During last year’s playoffs, 49ers’ head coach Kyle Shanahan talked about his presence, according to nbcsportsbayarea.com.

“He's a hell of a dude and hell of a player, and fortunate to have him on our team.”