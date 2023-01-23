The NFC Championship Game is set after the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Dallas Cowboys Sunday night. And 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan had a rather interesting remark about their opponents.

Shanahan spoke with the media following his team’s victory on Sunday. Reporters asked him about his opponent next Sunday, the Jalen Hurts-led Philadelphia Eagles.

“If you looked at the beginning of the year, you’d think Philly would be the last team, and that’s the way it ended up. I’m looking forward to the challenge,” Shanahan told reporters Sunday.

On one hand, Shanahan’s comment isn’t too outlandish. While many expected the Eagles to improve, Philadelphia’s last playoff win came in 2019, meaning they had a lot to prove this year.

However, on the other hand, the comment could come off as disrespectful. After all, Philadelphia did get a lot better in the offseason. Acquisitions of James Bradberry and AJ Brown have helped lead this team to where it is right now.

Given those improvements, were the Eagles the last team anyone could have expected to be in this position? Maybe they weren’t a popular choice, but they certainly weren’t the last team on anyone’s mind.

In any event, the Eagles are making their first NFC Championship Game appearance since 2018. Philadelphia beat the Minnesota Vikings en route to their first Super Bowl in franchise history.

For the 49ers, this is their third appearance in the NFC title game in four years. They made it 2020, beating the Green Bay Packers en route to a loss in the Super Bowl. Last year, they lost to the eventual-champion Los Angeles Rams.

The winner of the 49ers-Eagles game will go on to the Super Bowl in Arizona. They will face the winner of the AFC Championship Game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs.