The NFL playoffs are one of the most exciting things in all of sports. The Divisional Round is generally known as the best weekend of football all season. This year was an exception to that rule.

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars Saturday afternoon, 27-20. The game was not as close as the score indicated though. That was followed up by the biggest blowout of the weekend. The Philadelphia Eagles absolutely obliterated the New York Giants, 38-7.

On Sunday, fans were finally able to see the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Buffalo Bills matchup they were unable to earlier this season, except now it took place in the NFL playoffs. Sadly, the game did live up to its billing. Josh Allen and the Bills offense was horrendous as the Bengals easily won 27-10. Finally, the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Dallas Cowboys, 19-12 in a defensive battle.

So we are left with four teams remaining in the NFL playoffs with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line next week.

AFC Championship

Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs will be hosting the AFC Championship for the fifth straight season next weekend. That is an NFL record and pretty remarkable to think about.

Kansas City took care of business on Saturday, beating the Jaguars at home. Even though the game finished as a one-score game, it never really felt in doubt. Kansas City led by double digits for much of the game. However, it isn’t all good news. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain in the win.

Mahomes says that he expects to play in the AFC Championship. But that might be far fetched. Generally, a high ankle sprain is a 4-6 week injury.

The Bengals, on the other hand, beat the Bills up in snowy Orchard Park, New York Sunday. They jumped out to an early 14-0 lead and never looked back. This game was also never really in doubt, which was very surprising.

This game will be a rematch from last year’s AFC title game. The Bengals have won three straight matchups between these two teams. But obviously the big question this week will be the status of Mahomes’ ankle.

The game will be played Sunday, January 29th at 3:30 pm ET on CBS.

NFC Championship

San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles

The NFC title game should be equally exciting. The Eagles, who finished the regular season 14-3, will have home field advantage after lambasting their division rival, the Giants, Saturday night.

Jalen Hurts looked healthier than expected as he tossed a couple touchdowns and rushed for another. We all knew that the Eagles were going to need to run the ball to find success in the NFL playoffs. That is exactly what they did in the divisional rout.

Philadelphia rushed for 268 yards in the game. They were surprisingly led by Kenneth Gainwell, who rushed for 112 yards and a touchdown. Miles Sanders racked up 90 yards and a score himself. But they likely are not going to find as much running room next week against San Francisco.

The 49ers have one of the best rush defenses in the NFL. They completely shut down Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott Sunday. Pollard did however leave the game with a high ankle sprain late in the first half. Their defense played great in a win over their old school rival. They will likely need another strong performance against the Eagles.

There are only three games remaining in the NFL playoffs, but they should all be great games.

The NFC title game is slated for 12:00pm ET next Sunday on FOX.