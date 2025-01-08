The San Francisco 49ers hope to pick up the pieces this offseason, after a nightmarish 2024-25 NFL campaign. Head coach Kyle Shanahan addressed recent questions about potential candidates to become the team's next defensive coordinator on Wednesday.

“I feel there's some options out there I feel like would be a better option for where we are as a team,” Shanahan on the change at defensive coordinator, per ESPN's Nick Wagoner.

Brandon Staley was hired as the assistant head coach in March 2024, and later played an aid to Nick Sorensen on the defensive side. The 49ers have already said that Sorensen won't have the same role as the defensive coordinator in 2025, but Staley is set to be interviewed, and considered as the primary internal candidate.

49ers will consider Brandon Staley for defensive coordinator role

In December, Shanahan heaped praise over Staley's performance since joining the staff, and the 49ers HC was pleased with everything that Staley has brought to the team, per the 49ers p.r. department. His extensive knowledge built from previously being head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers (via Grant Cohn of SI.com).

“Yeah, I think Brandon's done a real good job. He helps us out in all types of areas, works with the nickels probably the most. Real good at helping [defensive coordinator] Nick [Sorensen] with the game plan and stuff like that. Does our ball meeting.”

The 49ers will likely be searching for an external candidate to step in, as well. Among some of the potential options include Jets' interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich, Robert Saleh and others. For the moment, it appears that Shanahan is open to giving Staley an opportunity, but a lot could change this offseason if one of the other coaches wind up being the more suitable candidates to revamp the 49ers defense.