The San Francisco 49ers are making significant changes to their coaching staff, starting with promoting Klay Kubiak to offensive coordinator for the 2025 season. Head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed the move at a Wednesday press conference. “Kyle Shanahan says Klay Kubiak will be officially named 49ers offensive coordinator, but Shanahan will continue to call plays; Kubiak called plays in the preseason and in the meaningless regular-season finale.” via Cam Inman on X, formerly Twitter.

Kubiak, previously the team's offensive passing game specialist, has been part of the 49ers' staff since 2022. Before his promotion last year, he served as assistant quarterbacks coach. While Kubiak will become offensive coordinator, Shanahan made it clear that he will retain play-calling responsibilities, a hallmark of his tenure.

This marks just the second time Shanahan has named an offensive coordinator during his time with the 49ers. The first was Mike McDaniel, who held the position in 2021 before departing to become the head coach of the Miami Dolphins. Shanahan’s decision to maintain play-calling duties underscores his confidence in his offensive system, even amid a disappointing 2024 campaign.

Kyle Shanahan will remain the play-caller for the 49ers in 2025

Kubiak has already had opportunities to call plays, including in two preseason games and the regular-season finale against the Arizona Cardinals. Despite the Week 18 loss, the 49ers’ offense tallied 436 yards under Kubiak’s play-calling. Shanahan previously stated that giving Kubiak these opportunities was meant to prepare him for future roles, saying on KNBR’s The Shanahan Show.

“I thought it would just be a cool opportunity for Klay to do it, something that could help him for the future.”

The upcoming season will test whether Kubiak’s influence can help elevate the team’s offensive performance, even without the responsibility of calling plays.

The promotion of Kubiak is part of a broader shake-up for the 49ers, who are coming off a disappointing season that saw them miss the playoffs following a 1-7 stretch to close the year. Special teams coordinator Brian Schneider was dismissed, and defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen will also not return as the DC. These changes reflect the organization’s desire to reset and regain the form that propelled them to the Super Bowl less than two years ago.

The Kubiak-Shanahan pairing carries significant historical resonance. Klay Kubiak and Kyle Shanahan are the sons of Gary Kubiak and Mike Shanahan, who together won three Super Bowls while coaching the Denver Broncos and 49ers in the 1990s. Their sons now aim to replicate that success, with Kubiak’s promotion offering a blend of continuity and fresh perspective. As the 49ers look to bounce back, the Kubiak-Shanahan connection may prove vital in restoring the team’s playoff hopes in 2025.