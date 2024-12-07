In the wake of San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa and safety Talanoa Hufanga, the 49ers received good and bad news before their Week 14 matchup against the Chicago Bears. Both are dealing with injuries after 49ers linebacker Fred Warner was revealed playing through an ankle fracture; the latest update proved San Francisco will be shorthanded against the Bears on Sunday.

Hufanga is available for the 49ers, but Bosa was downgraded from doubtful, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

“The 49ers activated S Talanoa Hufanga from IR and downgraded DL Nick Bosa to out,” Pelissero reported.

Fred Warner playing through ankle fracture amid 49ers’ struggles

After missing practices this week, the likelihood of seeing 49ers Nick Bosa on the field against the Bears dropped considerably as he was added to a long list of injuries for the Niners. Bosa suffered a hip/oblique injury. He joins 49ers left tackle Trent Williams, who will miss his third consecutive week with an ankle injury.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan recently revealed his 8-2 expectation ten games into the NFL’s 2024 regular season. However, injuries have plagued the Niners’ campaign, as they enter Week 14 with a 5-7 record. Fortunately for the 49ers, Talanoa Hufanga, who is dealing with a wrist injury, was cleared to play.

However, Fred Warner is playing through his due to the long list of injuries, per 49ersWebzone.com.

“The injuries haven’t gone our way, especially at specific positions, key starters, ones that have a big effect on the game,” Warner said. “But at the end of the day, it’s the NFL. Many teams are dealing with worse than what we’re dealing with. So, I’m just always trying to look to find a way to win a game with who we’ve got out there.”

Warner says he intends to finish the regular season without missing any games.