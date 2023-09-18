The San Francisco 49ers are currently ranked near the top of the NFL in total defense. The team still has plenty of room for improvement, however, as there are 11 teams ahead of them in the rankings.

The 49ers are led by reigning Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa, who terrorizes opposing defenses off the edge while notching sacks and tackles for loss.

The offense has been the focus lately for Coach Kyle Shanahan, who commented on a situation involving Christian McAffery and Elijah Mitchell that could have a big effect going forward. The 49ers beat the Rams in a takeover of the opposing team's stadium by San Francisco fans.

The number of red #49ers jerseys in the stands from this angle is insane. 49ers fans **took over** SoFi Stadium…pic.twitter.com/Bbx4c4lvww — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 18, 2023

Brock Purdy disappointed them by missing several deep throws, an occurrence that drew an honest take this week.

Meanwhile, defensive coordinator Steve Wilks is quietly doing his best to improve the 49ers' already stout defense. The team has been working out a former Super Bowl champion who played under Coach Gary Kubiak and the 2016 Denver Broncos, in Bradley Roby.

The news was reported on by Tom Pelissero.

Veteran DB Bradley Roby is visiting the #49ers, per the wire. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 18, 2023

Roby, formerly of the Ohio State Buckeyes during his college days, played 13 games for the New Orleans Saints last season. He had 36 tackles and five passes defensed on the season, once again showing his versatility, awareness, and physicality in the secondary for Dennis Allen's team.

The 49ers are set to take on the New York Giants next week in a home game that could cement the team's status as a favorite, if not the favorite, in the National Football Conference.