San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa wants a new contract. The 49ers are looking to give Bosa a contract extension that keeps him in San Francisco for years to come. While the two sides have yet to work out a deal, the 49ers' star doesn't seem worried about his chances of inking a new deal this summer.

A Nick Bosa contract extension would undoubtedly make the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year one of the league's highest-paid players. Bosa is set to make $17.895 million in the 2023 season, the final year of his current contract with the 49ers.

“It's pretty high,” Bosa said when asked about his confidence in getting a contract extension by the start of training camp. “Yeah, I think I'm pretty confident about that.”

#49ers DE Nick Bosa says he’s “pretty confident” a lucrative contract extension will get done before or at the start of training camp. Bosa added: “I think I’ll get what I deserve.” — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) June 6, 2023

Given his production over the first four years of his career, Bosa has been a massive bargain. The 49ers have paid their defensive end less than $34 million in four seasons. After recording nine sacks as a rookie and missing almost all of 2020, Bosa totaled 34.0 sacks from 2021-2022.

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end T.J. Watt is currently the highest-paid defensive end in the NFL. Watt's contract includes a $28 million average annual value and $80 million guaranteed. Watt won the 2021 Defensive Player of the Year award and signed a $112 million deal. Nick Bosa's brother, Los Angeles Chargers star Joey Bosa, makes $27 million per year and received $72 million guaranteed.

If Nick Bosa doesn't become the highest-paid player at his position, the 49ers will likely give him a contract that rivals the one the Chargers gave to his brother.