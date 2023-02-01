During his four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, edge rusher Nick Bosa has become one of the top talents in the NFL. Following his best season yet, Bosa speaks on a potential contract extension.

On Tuesday, Bosa met with reporters. During the conversation, Bosa. who is eligible for an extension in the offseason, spoke about how he would approach a new deal.

“Yeah, I’m definitely going to have patience, Probably not going to worry about it for some time. I have an amazing agent who will handle all that. I’ll just enjoy my time off and get ready to roll next year.”

Bosa was then asked if he had a goal of becoming the highest-paid defender in the NFL.

He responded, saying, “Not necessarily. We’ll just see where it goes.”

Bosa then finished by speaking on his desire to stay with the team. He stated, “I’d love to be here, for sure. This is a great organization, they treat me as good as you can and I have some amazing relationships here so hopefully.”

Nick Bosa has been a star for the 49ers since day one. But that reached new heights this past season.

While taking the field in 16 games, Bosa stuffed the stat sheet. He recorded 51 total tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 48 quarterback hits, and a league-leading 18.5 total sacks.

With the season that he put together, Bosa could find himself taking home the Defensive Player of the Year award. This would only add more to his already impressive resume.