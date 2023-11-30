San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa gives newly acquired Chase Young his flowers for his athleticism and talent

The San Francisco 49ers managed to grab another potential superstar when they acquired Chase Young from the Washington Commanders for just a third-round pick. The trade also reunited Young with former Ohio State football teammate, Nick Bosa, who is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year.

“Just watching him on tape, I think he could be like one of the top elite pass rushers in the league,” Bosa said. “And he's starting to get the hang of the scheme,” via David Bonilla of 49ers Web Zone.

Through three games with the 49ers, Young has 1.5 sacks, three QB hits and three pressures while San Fran has won all three games. Young may not be taking over the defensive line, but he's adding another talented presence to create pressure on opposing offenses.

“I don't watch too much Washington tape, so just seeing him back in person, I think he's more stout than I thought he would be,” Nick Bosa said. “I mean, I know he's an incredible athlete, and he could rush, but just the way he could play the run and do everything so quickly in this scheme, I wouldn't say [I was] surprised, but definitely very pleased with where he is as a player.”

Prior to the trade, Chase Young had accumulated five sacks with the Commanders this year. He is in his first year healthy after dealing with a torn ACL the past couple years. Now healthy and once he getscaught up with the 49ers scheme, Young should become another force on the 49ers defensive line rotation.