When the San Francisco 49ers take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, the matchup will feature two of the game’s brightest young pass rushers in Nick Bosa and Maxx Crosby.

Ahead of the matchup, 49ers star Nick Bosa took the time to talk about Maxx Crosby. He didn’t hold back in his praise of the Raiders star.

“I think he’s great. One of the top rushers in the league. Me and him are the best this year in my opinion.” stated Nick Bosa via Jerry McDonald of bayareanewsgroup.com.

When looking at the numbers and overall production from the two edge rushers, Bosa may be correct in saying that they are two of the best in the NFL this season.

Nick Bosa, who has earned his third pro bowl nod in just four seasons, has been elite this season. Over 14 games, he has racked up 48 total tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 42 quarterback hits, and two forced fumbles. He is also currently leading the NFL in sacks with 17.5 on the season.

Opposite of Nick Bosa, Maxx Crosby has also put together a strong campaign in 2022. Amid the Raiders struggles, he has been the star of the defense. On the way to earning the second pro bowl nod of his career, he has recorded 82 total tackles, 33 quarterback hits, 11.5 total sacks, and three forced fumbles. He is also currently leading the NFL in tackles for loss with 19 on the season.

The 49ers and Raiders have both found something special in their young pass rushers. Both Nick Bosa and Maxx Crosby show no signs of slowing down anytime soon.