The San Francisco 49ers had one of their toughest games of the 2024 season on Sunday. San Francisco provided their home fans with an awful choke job after leading 23-10 at halftime. The 49ers did not score a point in the second half, surrendering 14 unanswered points in a 24-23 loss.

49ers defensive end Nick Bosa tried to find a silver lining in the performance, which dropped San Francisco to 2-3 on the season.

“I think it’s kind of a blessing in disguise that we’re playing on Thursday,” Bosa said after the loss. Nearly every player in the locker room repeated this theme after the game.

This was the second time that the 49ers gave up a big lead to a division opponent this season. The 49ers led the Rams by 14 points in the third quarter in Week 3 but went on to lose by three points.

The 49ers have slid into third place in the NFC West, though they are only one game back from the 3-2 Seattle Seahawks.

“We’d love to sit here and get pissed,” 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game. “We’d love to be able to do something about that, what just happened. But you can’t do anything about these games once they end. I told the guys the next time we’ll be able to do something is Thursday and it’s better to only have to wait until Thursday than to have to wait until next Sunday.”

It sounds like Shanahan has the same perspective as his team.

San Francisco will travel to Seattle in Week 6 with a chance to get back on top of the NFC West with a win.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan tries to explain team blowing 13-point lead against Cardinals

Kyle Shanahan was almost at a loss for words after the game.

Shanahan spoke to the media and answered questions about the 49ers dropping a second divisional game where it held a two-score lead.

“I think we had a 13-point [lead] and a [14-point lead] in the other. By no means should we be able to give that away,” coach Kyle Shanahan said, per a report on Yahoo Sports. “Always will come back to turnovers, in my opinion. There are other things you can do to overcome them.”

Shanahan explained that he knew coming into this week that turnovers would be the most important factors in the game. He was right, it just cut against the 49ers this time.

“Talked about last night how we thought a key to this game would be turnovers and that's exactly what the first half was,” Shanahan added. “Gave us a huge advantage and then it flipped in the second half and we need to do that stuff to win.”

49ers fans were understandably furious with their team after a second crucial meltdown just five weeks into the season.

The 49ers need to get their act together in a hurry. Otherwise they could get left behind in an NFC that suddenly has teams like Minnesota and Washington entering the playoff picture early in the season.