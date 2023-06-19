The San Francisco 49ers' defense has a very good case for being one of the best in the whole NFL. Although they lost defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans in the head coaching cycle, their on-field level of talent is fantastic. Javon Hargrave is one of the newest pieces to one of football's most intimidating squads.

The 49ers snatched Javon Hargave from the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency to bolster their interior defensive line. Nick Bosa said that his new teammate is among the best at his position, according to Jason Mastrodonato of The Mercury News.

“People don’t really know how good he is overall,” Bosa said, via The Mercury News. “He’s not talked about – he might be, I don’t know – but I feel he isn’t quite talked about in the Aaron Donald, top echelon, Chris Jones (tier of player). But I feel he played like that last year and throughout his career. So having him and Arik [Armstead] inside should be pretty fun.”

Hargrave tallied a career-high 11.0 sacks and two passes defended last season as one of the linchpins of an elite Eagles defense. The 30-year-old will be huge alongside Bosa and Fred Warner (and potentially even more stars).

Making themselves stronger and making a key conference opponent weaker makes the Hargrave addition huge for the 49ers. Although the Eagles still have lots of talent, they are losing an important veteran that just had one of his most productive seasons. This signing could be one of the moves that get San Francisco over the hump.