San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch recently revealed how the team was able to secure defensive tackle Javon Hargrave in free agency with their owner's approval.

The 49ers finished just short of their goals in 2022, when their top ranked defense led them to the NFC Championship game. Several QB injuries throughout the year threw a wrench in their plans, including Brock Purdy going down mid-game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Despite leading the NFL in nearly every defensive category, including passing, rushing scoring, and forced turnovers, San Francisco's top brass does not want to get complacent.

That led GM John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan to an offseason meeting where they hosted CEO Jed York at Lynch's house. The pair were nervous that York would not be interested in making the splash they were looking for, but decided to go for the full pitch regardless, according to NBC Sports.

“I was basically going to Father for confession asking for money. And I said, ‘Jed, it would be a shame with this team to sit on the sidelines.' Jed stopped me and said, ‘Make sure it's a difference maker.' I said, ‘OK, we're on the same page because we got one for you.' That was Javon Hargrave,” Lynch shared.

The 49ers signed Hargrave to a four-year, $84 million deal in March when free agency opened up, and he will likely be a difference maker on an already stacked defensive line. The Niners are currently sitting with +400 odds to win the NFC, behind only their familiar foe in Philly.