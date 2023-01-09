By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

How far will you go for a cool souvenir from your favorite team? One San Francisco 49ers nearly figured into an emergency situation Sunday at Levi’s Stadium down in Santa Clara when he fell off the stands while trying to grab a towel thrown into the crowd by 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy.

Fans are falling out of the stands trying to catch Brock Purdy's towel 😅 (via @NBCS49ers)pic.twitter.com/e8J3Kxle8G — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 9, 2023

Fortunately, no one will come away with a traumatic memory of that moment, as the fan managed to stand up right away and walk away without an injury. It could have easily gotten worse if he landed directly on top of someone, but thankfully, that didn’t happen as well.

While that fan failed to snatch the free Brock Purdy towel, he at least was able to watch the 49ers demolish the Arizona Cardinals at home to the tune of a 38-13 score. Purdy looked ready for the playoffs, as he finished the same with 178 passing yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions on 15 of 20 pass completions. Two of his touchdown tosses were caught by 49ers star tight end George Kittle. Running back Elijah Mitchell also recorded 55 rushing yards and two scores on just five carries.

While they failed to secure the No. 1 seed in the NFC, with the Philadelphia Eagles beating the New York Giants Sunday, the 49ers have all the momentum they need going into the NFL playoffs, having won all their last 10 games and finishing the 2022 NFL regular season with a 13-4 record. The 49ers are now also 5-0 in all of Purdy’s five starts this season and 6-0 since he replaced Jimmy Garoppolo on the field during their 33-17 home win over the Miami Dolphins back in Week 13.