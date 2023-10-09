Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton knows who his 2023 NFL MVP is: the San Francisco 49ers' Brock Purdy.

Tyrese Haliburton made the bold proclamation on his official X account following the 49ers' 42-10 demolition of the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5.

“MVPurdy,” Haliburton wrote.

Brock Purdy had another outstanding performance against the Cowboys on Sunday. He completed 17 of 24 passes for 252 yards, four touchdowns, and no interceptions as the 49ers remained unbeaten in five games. Purdy connected with tight end George Kittle for three touchdown passes. He also abused the Cowboys' secondary repeatedly with accurate throws.

Will Tyrese Haliburton's MVP prediction for Brock Purdy come true?

Brock Purdy's has set himself apart from other quarterbacks with his accuracy. Purdy has completed 81 of his 112 passes for a gaudy 72.3 completion percentage. He knows how to pick his spots behind a formidable 49ers offensive line. Purdy could find himself competing for MVP honors along with Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, TJ Watt, and his 49ers teammate Christian McCaffrey.

Brock Purdy hasn't had an easy journey in the NFL. He rose from relative obscurity to become the 49ers starting quarterback last season. Season-ending injuries to Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance gave Purdy the opportunity to shine and he hasn't disappointed. Nobody would've thought he would lead the 49ers to the 2022 NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Despite Brock Purdy's offseason elbow injury, he proved he wasn't a one-hit wonder as the 49ers starting signal caller. Trading Trey Lance to the Cowboys sent a clear message – Brock Purdy was the 49ers' starting quarterback for the foreseeable future.

Purdy recently admitted he's living a frugal lifestyle and splitting rent with a 49ers roommate. With the way he's been playing, he will earn a hefty paycheck someday. For all we know, Tyrese Haliburton's prediction of Brock Purdy becoming 2023 NFL MVP might come true. That's going to become one heck of a feel-good story.