The big story of the day for the San Francisco 49ers in their matchup vs the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday may have been the return of running back and MVP candidate Christian McCaffrey, but one of his fellow skill positional teammates was the one who made the headlines early on. With around four minutes to go in the first quarter from Tampa Bay, quarterback Brock Purdy found wide receiver Ricky Pearsall wide open down the field, who then carried it all the way into the end zone for his first career NFL touchdown.

Just weeks before the 2024 NFL season began, the rookie out of Florida was shot in the chest during a robbery in San Francisco before being released from the hospital the next day. As a result, Pearsall was kept out of the lineup for the first several weeks of the year before being activated onto the roster in October, making his NFL debut against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Now, Pearsall is showing off the blinding speed that allowed him to be a first round pick in this past NFL Draft with the run vs the Buccaneers, getting the 49ers out to an early 7-0 lead in the process.

Pearsall figures to add another dimension to what was already a talented 49ers offensive unit but one that has taken some injury hits so far this season with the absence of McCaffrey as well as a season-ending injury recently sustained by Brandon Aiyuk.

While Pearsall may understandably take some time to continue to get adjusted to the NFL level, it appears that he is making progress on that front, if the touchdown vs the Buccaneers is any indication.

In any case, after the game in Tampa Bay is complete, the 49ers will next take the field against the Seattle Seahawks on November 17.