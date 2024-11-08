San Francisco 49ers fans have been longing to hear it, and the time has finally come. All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey will officially make his season debut on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan joined KNBR on Thursday and made the announcement, according to 49ers reporter David Lombardi.

McCaffrey has missed the first eight games of the regular season with Achilles tendinitis. This is a major development for San Francisco as they attempt to get back to the Super Bowl. In his absence, the 49ers offense has not been close to the same.

It is unknown how many snaps McCaffrey will play. But the fact that he will be on the field is sure to give Bucs head coach Todd Bowles heartburn.