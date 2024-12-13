It was a perplexing set of events as San Francisco 49ers linebacker De'Vondre Campbell decided to leave during the loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football as he didn't want to play anymore. As the sports media world has gone scorched earth on the 49ers linebacker like Stephen A. Smith, add Ryan Clark to the list as he said that Campbell could have taken a much better approach to the situation.

“Great as Fred Warner is, everyone in that locker room felt like Dre Greenlaw was actually the heartbeat of this defense,” Clark said on “First Take.” “He's the heartbeat of this team. When you watch the beginning of that game, there was no player that popped more than number 57, so if you're De'Vondre Campbell, you have to be able to see that right, and you also miss the fact that if I'm De'Vondre Campbell, I'm not only playing to show that I can be a valuable part of the San Francisco 49ers.”

“I'm playing so I can show to Mike Tannenbaum, who may be over in New York or who may be over in Miami, that I can be a valuable piece to their locker room. That is not just about my former All-Pro years and what I can do on the grass. It's about the leadership that I could provide in the locker room. It's about having some sort of football integrity, some sort of football character.”

Expand Tweet

Campbell had started 12 of the team's 13 games this season, where he was tied for third on the team for solo tackles as he played a pretty important part of the team, especially when Greenlaw was out.

49ers' De'Vondre Campbell shouldn't play anymore, per Ryan Clark

49ers teammates like George Kittle would call it a “dumb move” to walk out, also defensive back Charvarius Ward said Campbell's actions were a “sucker move.”

Clark would say straight up about Campbell that “he should never play again” as he has “no deposits in the San Francisco 49ers bank account.”

“My big thing to say that I'm better or you're not treating me the right way was to go out and ball, was to go out and say, put the film on,” Clark said Friday. “What he also has to remember, he has no deposits in the San Francisco 49ers emotional bank account. Dre Greenlaw has all of those deposits.”

“If you remember when that man was running off the sideline and tore his Achilles, not only were the San Francisco 49ers dejected, the first thing number 15 of the Kansas City Chiefs said on the other side is Dre Greenlaw us down. That's the sort of man that you were replacing, and you did a good job. Now do the rest of your job, and when you're called upon again, stand up for your team. In my opinion, as a brotherhood, he should never play again. Why would you want him on your team?”

San Francisco is now 6-8 on the season which puts them last in the NFC West, as their next game is on Dec. 22 against the Miami Dolphins.