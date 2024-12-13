The San Francisco 49ers are having a disaster of a 2024 season. San Francisco is 6-8 after losing a close divisional matchup against Los Angeles on Thursday Night Football. This loss put the 49ers hopelessly behind in the NFC playoff race with only three games left to play. To make matters worse, the 49ers had to deal with some sideline drama during Thursday's loss.

49ers linebacker De'Vondre Campbell made the controversial decision to not enter the game during the fourth quarter. This decision sent shockwaves around the NFL and enraged his teammates.

Charvarius Ward is one of those teammates who did not appreciate Campbell giving up on the team. Ward did not hold back when expressing his feelings after the game.

“He's a professional,” Ward said. “He's been playing for a long time. If he didn't want to play, he shouldn't have dressed out. He could have told them that before the game. I feel like that was some sucka s— that he did. It definitely hurt the team. Dee went down and we needed a linebacker. … So, for him to do that, that's some sucka stuff to me, in my opinion. He's probably going to get cut soon, so it is what it is with that.”

Some 49ers players, like tight end George Kittle, were unaware of Campbell's decision until after the game.

“It's one person making a selfish decision. I've never been around anybody that's ever done that, and I hope I'm never around anybody who does that again,” Kittle said.

The plan was for Campbell to back up linebacker Dre Greenlaw, who made his 2024 debut on Thursday after suffering an Achilles injury during the Super Bowl.

Kyle Shanahan keeps it real on De'Vondre Campbell quitting on 49ers

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan did not hold back when talking about the Campbell situation after Thursday Night Football.

“He said he didn't want to play today,” Shanahan said, per ESPN's Nick Wagoner.

Campbell walked to the locker room with a towel over his head after the third quarter.

“People noticed, but when someone says that, you move on,” Shanahan said. “That's somebody who doesn't want to play football. That's pretty simple. I think our team and myself, we know how we feel about that, so we don't need to talk about him anymore.”

Naturally, this prompted a reporter to ask if Campbell would be cut by the 49ers. Shanahan gave a brief answer.

“We'll figure out something,” Shanahan said.

It is easy to read between the lines here and assume that Campbell will be cut by the 49ers before Week 16.

Next up for the 49ers is a Week 16 matchup against the Dolphins.