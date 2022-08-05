The San Francisco 49ers have fully committed to second-year quarterback Trey Lance. After serving as QB2 behind Jimmy Garoppolo during his rookie year, Lance is set to take over the starting role this upcoming season.

Through training camp, Trey Lance has shown flashes of potential, but he has also struggled.

Another day another highlight reel play by BA.@THE2ERA x #49ersCamp pic.twitter.com/DYYg6PbbTi — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) August 2, 2022

Through how he has handled his struggles, Lance has impressed many people within the 49ers organization.

On Thursday, while there was no practice held, assistant coaches spent time speaking to the media. Trey Lance was a topic of discussion.

Brian Griese, Trey Lance’s quarterback coach, spoke highly about his quarterback, explaining how he was encouraged by what he has seen so far.

Griese stated, “I’ve been really encouraged by his demeanor. That’s impressive for a young man his age. That’s not natural. The way he interacts with his team, the way he operates on the field, the way he responds when he makes a mistake – all those things are very, very positive, on top of his physical abilities, which are significant.”

Even while Greise spoke highly of Trey Lance, he was still able to critique his young quarterback. He went on to say, “Look, he doesn’t have it down, guys. We’re continuing to grow at that. But he has a foundation and base that’s really impressive. He’s got an appropriate amount of understanding of timing and moments. He doesn’t get too low, too high. That’s pretty cool to see.”

The confidence that the 49ers have in Trey Lance is clear. The young quarterback has been put into a solid position with a roster that is built to win now. If he can continue to adjust to the NFL game, he could be a star this upcoming season.