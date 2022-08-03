For Dallas Cowboys great and Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance is going to show everyone why he is the real deal. In a recent appearance on the 95.7 The Game’s Damon and Ratto, Irvin proclaimed that Lance is going to have a fantastic Year 2 in the NFL (h/t Eduardo Razo of NBC Sports).

“I can’t wait to see it,” Irvin told 95.7 The Game’s “Damon and Ratto” on Tuesday. “I’m expecting him to have an incredible season for a young guy. I’m not saying he’s going to win MVP. But he’ll have an incredible season for a young guy.”

The starting quarterback gig is virtually in Trey Lance’s bag, with Jimmy Garoppolo bound to get traded sooner than later. Plus Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan has already gone on the record saying that Lance will be taking over the role of the lead quarterback, beginning in the 2022 NFL season.

In his first season in the NFL, Trey Lance did not get to see plenty of action on the field, with Garoppolo still operating in 2021 as the 49ers QB1. That season, Lance amassed just 603 passing yards and five touchdowns against a couple of interceptions across six appearances, including two starts.

Trey Lance also flashed some of his dual-threat capabilities with 168 rushing yards and a touchdown on 38 carries. That aspect of his game was what San Francisco missed during the reign of Garoppolo as the team’s no. 1 signal-caller, and now with Lance now orchestrating the 49ers’ offense, expect the team’s attack to be more unpredictable in the eyes of opposing defenses.