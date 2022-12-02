Published December 2, 2022

By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

It appears that the San Francisco 49ers may be without a key offensive weapon in Week 13. Star playmaker Deebo Samuel’s current status is up in the air.

Via The Athletics David Lombardi:

“Deebo Samuel officially did not practice in Thursday’s rain for the 49ers. He’d been limited on Wednesday.”

After being limited on Wednesday, Deebo Samuel did not participate in Thursday’s practice. The 49ers offensive weapon is currently dealing with a quadriceps injury.

Throughout this season, Samuel has once again played a key role in the 49ers offensive. In 10 games he has recorded 44 receptions for 511 receiving yards and two touchdowns while being targeted 76 times. On the ground, he has added 202 yards and three touchdowns on 33 total carries.

In the absence of Deebo Samuel, the 49ers offense would lean heavily on running back Christian McCaffrey, wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, and tight end George Kittle.

At times this season, Aiyuk has looked like the team’s top pass catcher, even over Deebo Samuel. He currently leads the 49ers in every receiving category, recording 51 receptions for 652 receiving yards and six touchdowns this season.

Both the 49ers and the Miami Dolphins could rely heavily on their explosive offensive players in Week 13. While the 49ers may have Samuel, McCaffrey, Aiyuk, and Kittle all ready to go, the Dolphins offensive core is also full of talent. They may send out arguably the NFL’s top pass-catching duo in Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill.

This game could be one of the best of the NFL season. A healthy Deebo Samuel could make it even better.