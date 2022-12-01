Published December 1, 2022

By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The San Francisco 49ers have a crucial matchup on the docket against the Miami Dolphins in Week 13, and they received some encouraging news at the running back position ahead of the clash. Christian McCaffrey told reporters on Thursday that he “dodged a bullet” in regard to his recent injury and that he’s expecting to suit up on Sunday against the Dolphins. Via Matt Barrows, McCaffrey revealed he’s feeling good and should be available for the 49ers in Week 13.

“I feel great,” McCaffrey said Thursday when asked about the knee injury he’s been dealing with. It’s certainly a sigh of relief for the 49ers, who also just lost Elijah Mitchell to a season-ending injury. With depth at the RB position shallow, McCaffrey “dodging a bullet” regarding his knee injury is an even bigger blessing for the Niners.

McCaffrey has played five games for the 49ers since being traded by the Carolina Panthers ahead of the NFL trade deadline. Since joining the Niners, McCaffrey has carried the ball 58 times for 241 yards and two touchdowns, while also recording 25 receptions for 202 yards and one more TD.

Having him available against the Dolphins will be vital, and his own confirmation that he’ll be out on the field on Sunday will be music to the ears of 49ers fans.

Christian McCaffrey has been held under 40 yards rushing in four of his first five starts for the 49ers, including three consecutive weeks. With Mitchell no longer available to poach some carries from him, however, he could be in for a bigger workload in Week 13 and will look to get back on track with a strong outing now that his knee no longer appears to be an issue.