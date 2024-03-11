Just two years ago, the notion that the NFL Draft's Mr. Irrelevant would be the guy that a Super Bowl contender needed to build depth behind would've sounded like an absolutely bonkers proposition, and that's before you even factor in the idea that Mr. Irrelevant would be a quarterback. But here we are, almost two years removed from the San Francisco 49ers selecting Brock Purdy with the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, and the Niners first signing of free agency is one that helps to build the quarterback room around Purdy.
“The #49ers are re-signing QB Brandon Allen, source said. An excellent presence in their QB room,” tweets NFL insider Tom Pelissero.
Last year the 49ers came as close to winning a Super Bowl title as a team could without getting their hands on the Lombardi Trophy, and while this move doesn't necessarily scream, “We're coming back for it next year!” it's a necessary move that the Niners were smart to make.
Brandon Allen is a well-respected back-up, the son of a former coach, and a mature presence in a quarterback room that right now only features the 24-year-old Brock Purdy. While Allen hasn't gotten a start since 2021, he has familiarity with the 49ers organization, as he served as the #3 quarterback on the depth chart all of last season. That may be where Allen ends up this year too. San Francisco could opt to add another quarterback in free agency or via the NFL Draft, but Allen's place within the organization is clearly valued.