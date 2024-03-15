Head coach Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers are currently in the process of trying to retool their roster after their run to Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas, where they (stop me if you've heard this before) lost in crushing fashion to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Oddly enough, the 49ers' defense held up relatively well against the Chiefs' vaunted offensive attack, but as the game wore on, Shanahan's squad grew visibly tired and eventually relinquished the game-losing touchdown in overtime.
Still, there's no denying that as a whole, the 49ers' defensive unit was among the NFL's best in 2023, and over the last several seasons, for that matter, and so it would figure that the team would look to bring back as many members of that unit as possible this free agency period.
On Thursday, the 49ers' brass made a significant stride in that direction, as it was announced that veteran linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles would be resigning with the team on a one-year deal, per Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter. The upcoming 2024 campaign will mark the sixth season that Flannigan-Fowles has spent as a member of the 49ers, per Meirov. It should be noted that he mostly plays special teams although also spending time as a member of the defense.
With some of their key members back intact, the 49ers will now turn their attention to the upcoming NFL Draft, where they will look to add some new young talent in addition to retaining some of their veteran leaders like Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles. The Draft is set to take place in April.