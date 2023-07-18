American ownership of English football clubs continues as the San Francisco 49ers owners have taken full control of Leeds United. Paraag Marathe, who has been with the Niners for 22 years, originally bought stock in Leeds United in 2018. Marathe will take over as the chairman of the club.

“This is an important moment for Leeds United and we are already hard at work,” Marathe said, according to the Associated Press. “This transition is a necessary reset to chart a new course for the Club.”

Leeds United made their trek to the Premier League with Marathe as part of the ownership group. They spent three years in England's top flight before being relegated back to the English Championship this season.

The 49ers have been one of the most successful NFL teams of the last two decades with Marathe in the building and having a hands-on approach. Marathe has had a lot to do with giving the Niners plenty of salary cap flexibility in recent years, allowing them to maximize the roster and build a formidable foundation to be a contender for years.

Marathe will now also be tasked with helping Leeds United earn promotion back into the Premier League. That alone will give the club a profit boost which will make the 49ers' investment look good.

It's becoming common for American businessmen to look into the ownership of European football clubs. Paraag Marathe and the Niners owners bought into a club with a ton of popularity but not much success as of late. It will be interesting to see where Leeds United is in five years.